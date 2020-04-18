Regent Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,175 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.4% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,076 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Nomura cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.98.

NYSE T traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $31.23. 34,479,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,841,576. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

