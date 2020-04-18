Regent Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 460,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 518,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,777,000 after acquiring an additional 979,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,088,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083,065. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

