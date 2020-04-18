Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 1,597 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 505.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after buying an additional 307,370 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. The company had a trading volume of 27,098,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,072,986. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

