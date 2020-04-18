Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 171 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 11.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $582,775,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock traded up $7.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.54. 15,326,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,640,995. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $318.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

