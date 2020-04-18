Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 171 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 11.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $582,775,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock traded up $7.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.54. 15,326,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,640,995. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $318.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit