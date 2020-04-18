Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. State Street Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after acquiring an additional 474,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after acquiring an additional 272,208 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,741,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322,041. The stock has a market cap of $188.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.73.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.