Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,868,000. PepsiCo comprises about 15.3% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.55. 4,741,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,322,041. The company has a market cap of $188.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.73.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

