RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,028,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,537,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,085,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000.

SPIP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,047. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77.

