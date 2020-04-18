RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for 0.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,020,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000.

NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.86. 5,062,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,971,836. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

