RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

IEFA traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $51.99. 11,692,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.73.

