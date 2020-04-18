RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $137.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,741,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322,041. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

