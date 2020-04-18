RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $30.11. 1,818,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,870. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83.

