RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.95.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,838 shares of company stock worth $17,329,246. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.24. The stock had a trading volume of 20,574,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,924,918. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day moving average is $193.15. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $510.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

