RFG Advisory LLC Has $5.55 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.93. 766,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,493. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $211.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5028 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

