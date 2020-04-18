RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,405 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of DVY traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,846. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.9467 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

