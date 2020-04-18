RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,404,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,617. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

