RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $5,547,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.21.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $8.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.50. 1,755,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $257.01. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.83.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.