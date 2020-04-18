RFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,053,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,679,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $210.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

