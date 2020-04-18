RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

FTSL stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.62. 436,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,311. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $48.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.