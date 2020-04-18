RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,031,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after acquiring an additional 290,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,991,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after acquiring an additional 258,169 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,014,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,374 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,079,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,208,000 after buying an additional 299,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,015,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,833,000 after buying an additional 451,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. 561,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,822. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.