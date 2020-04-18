RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,604 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $402,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,856,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,045,199. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

