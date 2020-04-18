RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,781,000 after buying an additional 8,116,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,214,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,248,000 after purchasing an additional 195,516 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,398,000 after purchasing an additional 716,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,490,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,094,000 after purchasing an additional 182,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

NYSE:XEL traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.15. 2,544,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,176,446. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.79. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

