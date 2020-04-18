RFG Advisory LLC Sells 8,866 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,866 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

MBB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.10. The company had a trading volume of 779,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,623. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.45 and a 200 day moving average of $108.56.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.