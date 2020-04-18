Robert W. Baird Boosts Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $87.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MAR has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.16.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $3.87 on Wednesday, hitting $84.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,275,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.80.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $413,675,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Marriott International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,269,000 after buying an additional 1,444,875 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Marriott International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,031,000 after buying an additional 547,795 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Marriott International by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,563,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,721,000 after buying an additional 502,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after buying an additional 338,461 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

