Rockland Trust Co. Sells 2,561 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Target by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Target by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Target by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,838,000 after buying an additional 1,172,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $145,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,616,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,189,604. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

