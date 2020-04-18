Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities cut shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

MEG Energy stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,067. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

