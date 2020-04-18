Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities cut shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

MEG Energy stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,067. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

