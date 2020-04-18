Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Sonic Healthcare stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.80. 221,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,923. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $22.05.
About Sonic Healthcare
Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.