Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Sonic Healthcare stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.80. 221,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,923. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $22.05.

About Sonic Healthcare

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Other, and Japan Closed Block VA.

