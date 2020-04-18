S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.1% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 417,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,572. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19.

