S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.82.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

