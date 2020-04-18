S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Invests $5.18 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,409. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $22.03.

