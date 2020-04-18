S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases 11,691 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises about 2.1% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

NYSE:COF traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.63. 5,264,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

