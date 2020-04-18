S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases 7,102 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle comprises about 2.4% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,719,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $94,845,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,775,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,025,000 after buying an additional 516,830 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 852,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,329,000 after acquiring an additional 317,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,262,000 after acquiring an additional 132,176 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.00. 624,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.33. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

