S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases 7,848 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for 2.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,524,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,156,165,000 after buying an additional 130,991 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,716,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $487,640,000 after acquiring an additional 402,021 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,456,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,908,000 after acquiring an additional 460,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $261,973,000. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,461,000.

In related news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of analysts recently commented on A shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

NYSE A traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.55. 1,313,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,223. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

