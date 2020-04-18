S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,426 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 27.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.21.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $8.62 on Friday, reaching $221.50. 1,755,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,052. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $257.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.35 and a 200 day moving average of $225.83.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

