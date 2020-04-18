S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 30.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.25.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $23.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $401.51. 1,733,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $106.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.