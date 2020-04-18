Sage Capital Advisors llc Buys 2,954 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 2.9% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after buying an additional 904,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,616,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,703 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,226,148,000 after acquiring an additional 469,266 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.36. 27,098,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,072,986. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average is $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $260.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

