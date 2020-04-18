Sage Capital Advisors llc Buys 3,106 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 154,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 60,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 82,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 18,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

Shares of PFE traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.91. 22,827,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,657,468. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

