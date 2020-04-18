Sage Capital Advisors llc Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 2.4% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.98.

NYSE T traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 34,479,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,841,576. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.