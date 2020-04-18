Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sappi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sappi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Sappi stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,739. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67. Sappi has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sappi will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and graphic/printing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer products.

