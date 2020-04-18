Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.64. 838,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,003. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $59.86.

