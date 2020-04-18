Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Wealth CMT

Wealth CMT decreased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,460 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,138.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.19. 2,021,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,192. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3374 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

