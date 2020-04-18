Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,261 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 4.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,697. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $81.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.