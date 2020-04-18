Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,601,000 after purchasing an additional 782,974 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,202,000 after purchasing an additional 732,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,121 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.66.

Shares of C stock traded up $4.93 on Friday, reaching $45.45. 41,222,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,929,996. The company has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

