Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 903,374 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 903,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,360,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 58.2% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,814,000 after purchasing an additional 930,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $7.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.61. 6,530,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,335,158. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.91 and a 200-day moving average of $279.48.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

