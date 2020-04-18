Sciencast Management LP Buys 1,125 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $506,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.81.

MSI stock traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.77. 939,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.68.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

