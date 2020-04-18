Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 22,006 Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Southern by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in Southern by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,198,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.47. 4,615,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,934,866. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

