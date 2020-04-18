Sciencast Management LP Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

Shares of GS stock traded up $6.45 on Friday, hitting $183.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,390,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,136. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.59 and a 200 day moving average of $211.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

