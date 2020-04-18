Sciencast Management LP Has $1.08 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 428.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,247 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,527,000 after buying an additional 472,153 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $42,510,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,468,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,106. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.12.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

