Sciencast Management LP Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,494 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.4% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.12. 10,285,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,493,120. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.74. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $132.97. The company has a market capitalization of $374.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.58.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

