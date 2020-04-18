Sciencast Management LP Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up 0.4% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 81,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

DUK traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $90.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,299,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,556. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.