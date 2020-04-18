Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.11 Million in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in VF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of VF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of VF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of VF from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VF stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,372,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,168. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

